Bulldogs win “Backyard Brawl” against rival Admirals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Week-6 high school football schedule kicked off with a terrific game. In their annual “Backyard Brawl,” the homestanding Bearden Bulldogs defeated arch rival Farragut 21-14.

Running back Jayzon Thompson rushed for well over 100 yards and three touchdowns including the game winner in the 4th quarter.

That score came after the Admirals had blocked a Bearden FG returning all the way for a game-tying score.

The Dawgs also intercepted Farragut quarterback Cam Duncan twice, the latter coming with a couple minutes to play to seal the win.

Some sights and sounds from Bearden following the Bulldogs 21-14 win over arch rival Farragut @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/Sfi5sFxzTR — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 22, 2023

The win is Bearden’s first over Farragut since 2018.

The Admirals (2-3) host Bradley Central next Friday while the (3-2) Bulldogs pay a visit to Maryville.

