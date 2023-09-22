Bulldogs win “Backyard Brawl” against rival Admirals

Bearden beats Farragut 21-14 on Thursday night
Sept. 21 2023 vs. Farragut
Sept. 21 2023 vs. Farragut(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Week-6 high school football schedule kicked off with a terrific game. In their annual “Backyard Brawl,” the homestanding Bearden Bulldogs defeated arch rival Farragut 21-14.

Running back Jayzon Thompson rushed for well over 100 yards and three touchdowns including the game winner in the 4th quarter.

That score came after the Admirals had blocked a Bearden FG returning all the way for a game-tying score.

The Dawgs also intercepted Farragut quarterback Cam Duncan twice, the latter coming with a couple minutes to play to seal the win.

The win is Bearden’s first over Farragut since 2018.

The Admirals (2-3) host Bradley Central next Friday while the (3-2) Bulldogs pay a visit to Maryville.

