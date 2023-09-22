Enjoy the weekend ahead of a cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some tropical clouds for part of the weekend, then a cold front’s rain next week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Low humidity and a clear sky make for cool mornings and warm afternoons for a little longer. The tropical system moving up the East Coast is actually holding a cold front back from moving in until next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, but areas of fog can limit visibility. We’re starting the day around 57 degrees in the Valley, and low to mid 50s outlining the Valley.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day and that sunshine heats us up to just above average at 83 degrees. Now the low humidity helps your comfort in the shade, along with a northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is clear, with patchy fog again, and a cooler low of 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine, low humidity, and dry weather continue for the weekend!

UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM
UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM

Saturday starts out clear and chilly, but we’ll see some high clouds over parts of our area from that coastal system. That’s it though, so plenty of sunshine to heat us up to 84 degrees. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, UTSA is coming to town for a 4 PM kickoff, which means we’re starting the game at our peak heating. It’s a day where sunscreen is a must, and it will feel hotter in the sunshine, but at least the low humidity gives you relief in the shade. We’ll also have a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph.

The sunshine continues Sunday, heating us up from the chilly mid-50s to a high of 81 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front from the west finally moves our way. The humidity and cloud cover gradually increases, so a stray shower or storm is possible at first. Then we’ll have scattered rain and storms midweek. We are keeping an eye on the potential for the front to stall and kick up some more rain and storms Thursday, but it’s looking spotty by the end of the week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner

