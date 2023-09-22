Finding hope during a storm

How a community came together to help a friend during one of the scariest days of their life.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Sep. 21, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stephanie Elseroad’s home is in the Meadowwind neighborhood in Knoxville, directly in the path of the August tornado.

“I had this huge silver maple tree and it was standing but the branches just came down on to my porch to where I had to literally go to the opposite side of the porch and climb over, like I couldn’t get to my front door,” said Elseroad.

She was home at the time of the storm and said her house was unrecognizable.

“In the beginning, I was like, ‘God why me,’ and I know we’re not supposed to say that but I did. I said, ‘Why me, why my house? Why did the trees have to fall on my house?’ and now I know why to God be the glory,” said Elseroad.

Her church came together and sent a team to help, the Lutheran Emergency Response Team or L.E.R.T, is an organization that helps people during a time of need like Elseroad.

“Yeah its hard to imagine what it looked like before. When I first saw the before pictures it looked like a tree against the house you couldn’t get in the front door the garage door had been smashed,” said Rich Cole, a volunteer and fellow member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Cole, who came to help Elseroad immediately, said they had most the debris picked up in just two hours, the team thought they needed to remember this moment because the community came together to help a friend through a tragedy.

“They suggest that we do something like this because I mean really what we’re here for is to provide and offer hope and love from the community and so it’s a reminder of God’s love towards us. That before during and after the storm he was always there,” said Cole, who carved the cross out of the tree.

They both said they want people who pass by the cross to look at it and find hope to get them through whatever they are dealing with at the time. People who are still needing clean up assistance should request help through the Crisis Cleanup hotline. This includes tree removal as they have volunteers willing to provide the service. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

