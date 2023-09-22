Hundreds in West Knox without water

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds in West Knox County are without water after a main pipe burst, according to West Knox Utility District officials.

The pipe is a 12-inch cast iron pipe that was installed in the 1960s and primarily affects people in the Karns area. Officials said restoration could take anywhere between six to eight hours, but “it will take a while.”

