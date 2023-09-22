Husband of escaped Union County inmate details jail conditions

Amy Benford and four other inmates escaped the Union County Jail on Sunday, but were quickly recaptured.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amy Benford is behind bars once again after she, along with four other inmates at the Union County Jail, tried to escape on Sunday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the escape was made possible in part due to overcrowding and a door not being locked in the jail which made it possible for those inmates to leave.

Stephen Benford is Amy’s husband who talks to her on the phone or in person at the jail most days.

He told WVLT News the reason behind his wife’s attempted escape had everything to do with opportunity and jail conditions being subpar.

“Sleeping in the hallway, people not having mats, blankets, overcrowding and it was rough for her,” said Benford.

According to state data, the Union County Jail was at 123% capacity in July while having 94 inmates but only 76 beds.

Bedford said he wished his wife didn’t escape but doesn’t blame her for leaving due to an unlocked door.

WVLT reached out to the Union County Sheriff’s Office several times this week for comment on the jail conditions but has not heard back.

