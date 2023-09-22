InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children, police say
When crews arrived they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
Crews save cable worker shoocked near Walters State Community College
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

Latest News

College Application Blitz to be hosted by tnAchieves
College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School
The lawsuit claims the softball teams do not receive equal funding, equipment, travel and more.
Parents sue Oak Ridge schools, claim gender discrimination
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and now it’s going on tour.
When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee
Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying...
Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Friday, September 22.
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Friday, September 22