Kentucky man arrested after altering vehicle titles, officials say

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kentucky man has been arrested for altering vehicle titles, according to Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) officials.

The Special Investigations Section of TDOR conducted an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of Justin Wayne Brown of Dry Ridge, Kentucky.

On Sept. 18, a Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Brown on two felony counts of altering, falsifying or forging vehicle titles.

Brown hid altering a title on two separate occasions, according to an indictment.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s title and registration laws.”

Each count could result in a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $3,000.

