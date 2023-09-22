Knoxville Center of the Deaf advocates for deaf community during Deaf Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The month of Sept. is Deaf Awareness Month and the Knoxville Center of the Deaf (KCD) is aiming to bring together members of both the deaf and hearing communities.

Social worker and outreach specialist at KCD, Abby Barker is deaf herself and said this partnership is vital.

“It’s so important for us to have that back-and-forth relationship and make that connection and listen to each other’s stories,” said Barker.

Barker said this is one-way deaf awareness can allow her community to begin being treated the same as hearing people. People who are hard of hearing make up more than 4% of Tennessee’s population.

“So, we want to work on allyship, collaboration, education on how to work with the deaf community and not being afraid of deaf people.”

KCD currently serves 12 different counties with a variety of services. Not only does KCD offer resources and services for those hard of hearing, but the center also has educational programs for anyone in East Tennessee.

A junior at the University of Tennessee, Catherine Obear is a Deaf Studies Educational Interpreting Major and the president of the American Sign Language Club. Obear wants people to understand the common misconceptions about the deaf community.

“A lot of people immediately think that deaf people can’t do everything that hearing people can, but they are fully capable,” Obear said. “A lot of people think that deaf people can fully read lips. That’s also a myth. Sign language is really the best for communication.”

Although ASL is preferred, Barker suggests those who don’t know it use a pen and paper to communicate.

If you want to learn how to sign, KCD offers free ASL classes that are open to anyone. More information on the classes and how to sign up is available on KCS’s website.

