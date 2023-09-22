Knoxville Center of the Deaf advocates for deaf community during Deaf Awareness Month

Knoxville Center of the Deaf offers resources for both the deaf and hearing communities.
Knoxville Center of the Deaf advocates for deaf community during Deaf Awareness Month
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The month of Sept. is Deaf Awareness Month and the Knoxville Center of the Deaf (KCD) is aiming to bring together members of both the deaf and hearing communities.

Social worker and outreach specialist at KCD, Abby Barker is deaf herself and said this partnership is vital.

“It’s so important for us to have that back-and-forth relationship and make that connection and listen to each other’s stories,” said Barker.

Barker said this is one-way deaf awareness can allow her community to begin being treated the same as hearing people. People who are hard of hearing make up more than 4% of Tennessee’s population.

“So, we want to work on allyship, collaboration, education on how to work with the deaf community and not being afraid of deaf people.”

KCD currently serves 12 different counties with a variety of services. Not only does KCD offer resources and services for those hard of hearing, but the center also has educational programs for anyone in East Tennessee.

A junior at the University of Tennessee, Catherine Obear is a Deaf Studies Educational Interpreting Major and the president of the American Sign Language Club. Obear wants people to understand the common misconceptions about the deaf community.

“A lot of people immediately think that deaf people can’t do everything that hearing people can, but they are fully capable,” Obear said. “A lot of people think that deaf people can fully read lips. That’s also a myth. Sign language is really the best for communication.”

Although ASL is preferred, Barker suggests those who don’t know it use a pen and paper to communicate.

If you want to learn how to sign, KCD offers free ASL classes that are open to anyone. More information on the classes and how to sign up is available on KCS’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
When crews arrived they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
Crews save cable worker shocked near Walters State Community College
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children, police say
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

Latest News

The deadline for congress to reach a spending deal is Sept. 30
‘That’s not sustainable’ | Rep. Tim Burchett reacts to possible govt. shutdown
Andrea Teter is going to rally at the White House with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, a non-profit...
‘I don’t want other parents to go through this’ | East Tennessee mom fighting against fentanyl crisis
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Tennessee Vols to compete in the Recycle Bowl
Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying...
Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges