Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say

The employee reportedly pulled a gun on a man identified as “Shrek.”
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee who works at the Weigel’s at 3939 Chapman Highway is in custody after pulling a gun on a customer Thursday, a police report obtained by WVLT News says.

Police responded to the store just after midnight, the report states. According to the report, the employee, Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47, got into an argument with a customer and pulled out a gun.

Several other customers were in the store during the incident, the report says. “[A witness] and approximately 15 other customers fled the store once the firearm was pulled out,” police said.

The report also stated that the customer provoked Ramirez.

“Hector and his wife recently split up, and she was dating someone new by the name of ‘Shrek.’ Shrek entered the store and began provoking Hector and challenging him to a fight,” police wrote in the report.

Once police were on the scene, they arrested and charged Ramirez with reckless endangerment.

