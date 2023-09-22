Landfill fire contained in Andersonville, fire officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fire agencies were fighting a landfill fire on Fleenor Mill Road early Friday morning, according to officials with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Around half an acre of trash was burning at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill. Crews with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department responded at around 6:00 a.m.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they began providing water to put the fire out while landfill crews used heavy equipment to move and isolate the burning trash.

“There is a positive pressure Methane gas line running under the trash that is on fire. It has been shut off but there is another line running nearby that cannot be shut off because you can’t shut both lines off due to methane constantly building and needing released,” AVFD Chief Ambrea Kroth told WVLT News.

As of 11:30 a.m., the fire was contained and there was no threat of it spreading to areas outside of the landfill, according to AVFD officials.

Rocky Top Fire Department and City of Norris Fire Department crews responded to provide mutual aid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.