Landfill fire contained in Andersonville, fire officials say

Around half an acre of trash was burning at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill.
Multiple fire agencies were fighting a landfill fire on Fleenor Mill Road early Friday morning.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fire agencies were fighting a landfill fire on Fleenor Mill Road early Friday morning, according to officials with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Around half an acre of trash was burning at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill. Crews with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department responded at around 6:00 a.m.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they began providing water to put the fire out while landfill crews used heavy equipment to move and isolate the burning trash.

“There is a positive pressure Methane gas line running under the trash that is on fire. It has been shut off but there is another line running nearby that cannot be shut off because you can’t shut both lines off due to methane constantly building and needing released,” AVFD Chief Ambrea Kroth told WVLT News.

As of 11:30 a.m., the fire was contained and there was no threat of it spreading to areas outside of the landfill, according to AVFD officials.

Rocky Top Fire Department and City of Norris Fire Department crews responded to provide mutual aid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
When crews arrived they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
Crews save cable worker shocked near Walters State Community College
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children, police say
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

Latest News

College Application Blitz to be hosted by tnAchieves
College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Tennessee Vols to compete in the Recycle Bowl
Multiple fire agencies were fighting a landfill fire on Fleenor Mill Road early Friday morning.
Landfill fire contained in Andersonville, fire officials say
The lawsuit claims the softball teams do not receive equal funding, equipment, travel and more.
Parents sue Oak Ridge schools, claim gender discrimination