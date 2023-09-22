Linden Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge is one of just six schools in the entire state to win the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Award.

Heather Jenkins, who has been the school’s principal for almost 20 years, told WVLT the school’s keys to success. “It’s a real honor just to serve as principal at a great school like this and just so proud of our students and teachers for the hard work that they put in every day.”

The U.S. Department of Education decides which schools receive this prestigious award. National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators. The designation is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. Linden Elementary was the only school in East Tennessee to win this year. Myer Colwell, a fourth grader at Linden Elementary said, “It feels great to be in one of the best schools because I know I have a great school. And a lot of people like this school and try to get into it.”

The award recognizes Linden as one of Tennessee’s highest-performing schools. Since 2017, Linden’s State Success Rate has nearly doubled. The school’s English Language Arts (ELA), has increased from 32.7% to 68% in that same time period. Assistant principal and former teacher Brittany Tate said she is honored to play a part in students’ success at the school.

“We are a really data-driven school and so we really focus on our data and try to target those areas of need,” said Tate. She also noted the keys to their success are the relationships they build with the students.

“This is such a close-knit community so we would not have been able to achieve this without the support and help and encouragement from all of them. So for them to be able to see the kids excelling academically is such a great honor, and we can tell from all of the emails and visits and the smiles on their faces when they come to congratulate us.”

Principal Jenkins will be heading to Washington D.C. to accept the award at a national ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.