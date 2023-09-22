Murderer shot father during children’s water balloon fight, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been convicted for shooting a father during a children’s water balloon fight, according to the Office of the District Attorney General Representative Sean McDermott.

On May 20, 2021, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Ralphelle Antre James, 49, had started yelling at a child for coming to the apartment to fill water balloons because it was interrupting a drug deal James was conducting, McDermott said.

The father of the child then yelled at James to leave his child alone, and he walked away after the argument.

A few minutes later, James walked across the parking lot and shot the father twice, killing him.

James was convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a violent felon and reckless endangerment.

“This senseless act of violence left a child without a father and a wife without a husband,” said District Attorney Charme Allen. “During the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims on Monday, we will remember this victim and all victims of violent crime.”

James faces between 25 and 40 years in prison on the murder count and 12 to 20 years on the weapon count.

