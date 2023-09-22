Oakes Farm prepares for the start of corn maze season

Oakes Farm in Corryton is set to open for the season on Saturday.
Oakes Farms in Corryton opens to the public on Saturday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Corn mazes are a seasonal staple in fall, and the Oakes Farm in Corryton is set to take on the busy season.

Planning for the season started in July from design to the planting of the crop, but just one day before the start of the corn maze season Oakes Farm was still busy. The corn maze that has been designed for the 2023 season uses GPS location for the designs over the eight acres, but don’t worry no one has ever been left in there overnight, according to farm owner Ken Oakes.

Corn maze at Oakes Farm in Corryton

“Ours is different as we’re interconnected. One way in one way out which is fine, but ours is a little different because if you head back this direction, you get out sooner rather than later,” said Oakes.

Oakes said this year’s corn crop is one of the best that you’re going to find around. He said it has taken months and months of planning to make all of this possible.

Over 240,000 corn seeds were planted over the course of the year. Now that the corn is grown and ready, the next six weeks will be all about fall family fun at the Oakes Farm.

“You have some fun as a family. I was asking our employees who came this year, ‘Who came as a kid?’ Kind of makes me feel old you know because they’re coming to work for us. But if you came and you had a good time as a kid, that’s what we want. So families are going to be coming this year and talking about a memory they may be making 20 years from now,” he said.

Oakes Farms opens for the season on Saturday, September 23.

Hours of operation:

  • Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, NOON - 7 p.m.

For more information on Oakes Farm and the corn maze, click here.

The deadline for congress to reach a spending deal is Sept. 30
‘That’s not sustainable’ | Rep. Tim Burchett reacts to possible govt. shutdown
Corn maze at Oakes Farm in Corryton
