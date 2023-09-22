Smokies headed to SL Championship Series

Tennessee beats Chattanooga 5-1 sweeping the Lookouts in the Divisional round
Smokies at Lookouts
Smokies at Lookouts(WDEF)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are headed to the Southern League Championship game for the second consecutive year in a row. The Smokies will get a rematch with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the Championship Series starting on Sunday.

The Smokies put up a huge crooked number in the top of the second inning. Chicago Cubs top outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara hit a three run home run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Later in the frame, Andy Weber singled down the line to score Christian Franklin and take a 4-0 lead.

Smokies starter Walker Powell got his 12th win of the season, tossing five innings and allowing only one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Chattanooga’s starter Sam Benschoter picked up his 13th loss giving up four runs in only two innings of work.

The Smokies return home on Sunday for game one of the Southern League Championship series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Free beer night will take place at Smokies Stadium on Sunday and fans must use the 2023 Smokies mason jar to get the free beer. The free beer promotion will last from first pitch until the Blue Wahoos score a run.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

