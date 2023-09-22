Tenants facing homelessness after rent raised quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville continues to grow, but everyone doesn’t have a place to go.

“I mean, I don’t have no choice,” Christine Jones said, a tenant of Rand at Tillery apartment complex in North Knoxville. The complex used to be named Tanglewood Apartments.

Jones said Rand doubled her rent when they bought the property in July. Her lease is up at the end of October, options are limited.

“There’s no other choices out there. There’s nothing,” Jones said. “Even the ones that KCDC has sent me. They’re not available, or they’re full. I’ve gone through every one of them. I’ve called every one.”

Jones is preparing to move all of her belongings into storage, and be homeless.

“I’ve got a blowup air mattress for the back of my car, and a blanket and pillow. I can put my dog on one side, and I guess a cooler and some clothes,” she said.

Jones said she’s battling a brain tumor, and said she can’t schedule the surgery until her housing situation is figured out.

Jones is one example of a growing homelessness issue in Knoxville. The executive director for the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability said there simply isn’t enough supply to meet the demand.

“According to East Tennessee Realtors, we’ve been underbuilding since the financial crisis,” Executive Director Erin Read said. “That really laid the groundwork for the homelessness crisis that we’re seeing right now.”

Read said there were more homeless people in Knoxville last year than ever before. She said many of the new homeless people this year point to economic reasons for their hardships. She said the unfortunate reality is that there isn’t enough space to house those people either.

“For every three people who entered homelessness in the second quarter of this year, only one exited our system housed,” Read said.

According to a 2019 study by Charles Schwab, about 59% of Americans were just one paycheck away from homelessness.

In a statement a spokesperson for Knox Area Rescue Ministries said, “Every day, men and women come into KARM stating they’ve become homeless because of a lack of housing. We do for these men and women what we do for every guest who walks through our doors—we strive to determine the causes of their homelessness and put them in touch with resources (both inside and outside of KARM) that will help them break the cycle of homelessness in their lives.”

Knoxville city leaders hosted an open house to talk about its strategy moving forward to accommodate the influx of people to the area. They’re looking at reworking zoning laws that would make it easier to build more townhomes and duplexes. It’s a long-term solution, but adding more supply could help bring down rental prices.

