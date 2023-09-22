Tenn. organization looks to recruit volunteers to help high school students

Tenn. organization looks to recruit volunteers to help high school students
Tenn. organization looks to recruit volunteers to help high school students(WCAX)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Achieves, an organization dedicated to helping high school student reach their highest potential, is looking for volunteers.

In less than a month, the organization needs to find more than 4,000 volunteers to help guide high school seniors into their next step: whether that’s college or something else.           

Tennessee Achieves says their mentors work with five to seven students a year and only have to work about an hour a month.           

The organization needs to fill these open positions by October 20.           

If you are interested in volunteering, go to the website.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
On Sept. 18, a Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Brown on two felony counts of altering,...
Kentucky man arrested after altering vehicle titles, officials say
An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Restoration could take anywhere between six to eight hours.
Hundreds in West Knox without water

Latest News

Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Low humidity and sunshine is with us this afternoon
Pleasant sunshine and warmth this afternoon
'Misery to Ministry': Looking into the story of Samaritan's Feet
Samaritan’s Feet to donate new shoes to Knoxville students
Perfect weather to head out and Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun