Tennessee Vols to compete in the Recycle Bowl

The University of Tennessee squares off with the University of Michigan in recycling competition
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -While the Tennessee football team will be competing on the gridiron against UTSA, Volunteers all around Neyland stadium will be competing in the first ever Recycle Bowl on Sept. 23 against the University of Michigan.

Last year, a record was broken for the most pounds of materials recycled and this year, Tennessee will take on Michigan to see who can recycle more on a college game day.

“We have a recycle challenge going on at the University of Tennessee game, with UT San Antonio, but we are challenging Michigan in what we are calling Recycle Bowl,” said Anne Morris, a senior account manager with the circular economy communications team at Eastman. “Last year, we set a world record for the largest recycling event in a single day.”

Combining sports with an important topic such as recycling is a perfect way for everybody to get involved for the same goal of fighting together for a more sustainable Earth.

“We’ve found that of all the things that we’ve done, this really resonates with people, they get really excited about it,” said Morris. “When we tell people in other parts of the country that we’re doing this, they get really excited.”

Fans who want to participate can bring recyclables to the UTSA game Saturday and place them in orange bags.

