‘That’s not sustainable’ | Rep. Tim Burchett reacts to possible govt. shutdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tim Burchett, a Republican representing Tennessee’s Second District, is blasting congress for not passing a spending deal, as we inch closer to a government shutdown.

The deadline to pass a spending deal is next Saturday, and Burchett is calling congress dysfunctional.

Burchett said it basically comes down to spending more money than the country is set to take in, and that it’s irresponsible.

The representative said a government shutdown won’t mean much for the average person for the first couple of weeks, but at some point the money is going to run out. He said people who rely on government paychecks may be furloughed. Burchett said the country would lose around $3 billion, and that the U.S. simply needs to be smarter with its money.

”We were $32 trillion, now we just passed the mark of $33 trillion in debt,” Burchett said. “And nothing changes, and so we just said we’re tired of it. We’re not going to change it, well we’ve got to. We’ve got to for the future of this country. We will literally lose our country.”

Congress is in recess until Tuesday.

Burchett said the U.S. takes in about $5 trillion per year, and they’re set to spend about $7 trillion right now which he said it’s not sustainable.

