When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back, and now it’s going on tour.

The iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels took a brief hiatus over the summer after being renamed the Frankenmobile, but now the vehicle is on the move.

You can see the Wienermobile at the following dates and times across East Tennessee.

  • Sept. 28: Maryville Kroger, 507 N Foothills Plaza Drive from 11: a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 28: Alcoa Kroger, South Hall Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 29: Knoxville Kroger, 9225 Kingston Pike from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 29: Knoxville Kroger, 9501 South Northshore Drive from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: Knoxville Kroger, 189 Brooklawn Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: Knoxville Kroger, 9161 Middlebrook Pike from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There are also several other events planned where locations and times have not been announced yet. Those details, when released, will be on the Oscar Mayer website.

