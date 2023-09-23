Fireworks set small fires in Cocke Co., officials ask citizens to stop
Multiple crews responded to fires created by fireworks in Cocke County
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews were putting out small fires that were sparked by fireworks Friday night, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
The fireworks were being set off in the Halls Top area.
“If you are setting off fireworks this evening in the area of Halls top, please STOP,” officials said. “You are unaware to the fact that these fireworks are setting small fires on the mountain.”
Three different departments were dispatched to put out the fires before they spread.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.