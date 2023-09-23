Gold Star families to be honored in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gold Star – the military award no one wants. The award commemorates the tragic death of a military member who has died while in the line of duty. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) hopes to provide a level of comfort to the parents and families that are left behind.

Sunday, Sept. 24 is National Gold Star Mother and Family Day. VHSF is hosting an event to honor them at the Historic Ramsey House at 3 p.m.

It’s a loss many of us could never imagine. On Dec. 27, 2006, Marine Lance Cpl. William Koprince Jr. was killed by an IED while serving in Iraq. He was just 24 years old.

Bernie Koprince lost her son just two days after Christmas. Bernie and her husband were at breakfast when she got a phone call from the Marines.

“Well, what are you calling me about?” she said, describing the day. “They said ‘Ma’am we can’t tell you, we’d just like to meet with you.’” The couple was in no condition to drive 30 minutes home, so they were given a private room at the restaurant.

“I just kept praying and praying and, please bring him back warm, please bring him back warm. We called our preacher to come... and so we went into the room and they came in, the Marines came in, all dressed... in his dress uniform and white gloves. And he reached out his hand to shake my hand, and his glove was all wet. And I said to him, ‘I know what you’ve come to tell us’ and he goes ‘On behalf of the President of the United States. I regret to inform you...’ and that’s all I remember.”

A moment that would change this family forever.

“The whole trajectory of a family changes. We had plans. It would be wonderful for Morgan to have children, and him to have children and now her four children have no cousins on our side...I don’t think people realize the effect it has on not just the mom, on the entire family. "

Morgan Moore is Lance Cpl. Koprince’s sister. The two grew up together in Lenior City.

“Both my grandparents were alive at the time so I can’t imagine... So, there’s that generation and obviously my mom and dad, and then I’m an only sibling and that affected me and how many children chose to have. So I have four children. None of them got to meet their uncle. That the oldest one is named in memory of his uncle, and he looks just like him,” said Moore.

She makes sure her children know the sacrifice their uncle made. “Our big thing is Veterans Day and Memorial Day weekend. We go to the cemetery and we put out flags and then we go and have donuts and we play at the playground and we talk about each one of the headstones.”

His family is making sure their “Billy” is never forgotten, especially the good times. “He was quiet, but he was a lot of fun. Which usually doesn’t go hand in hand, but he took his comedy very seriously.”

And they want us to remember the cost of freedom.

“My son chose to do that. He wasn’t told to do that. So that’s a big difference. The willingness, so we need to pay our respects to our veterans, because you and I would not be sitting here today if we did not have veterans.”

They want to make sure his legacy lives on.

“Billy’s death was obviously very hard on our family, but we’ve used it to reach people with the gospel with it. Reaching people we normally would have never touched.”

