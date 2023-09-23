Jefferson Co. deputy welcomed home after 2 months in the hospital

By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last two months, Deputy Chad Dunlap has been recovering at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a scary moment when he knew something wasn’t right.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move my arms,” said Dunlap.

The deputy with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome which caused him to be temporarily paralyzed and have to learn how to walk and move again.

On Friday, Dunlap was able to come home after battling through rehab and finally gaining the strength to walk once again.

“I think it speaks to his determination and his motivation, that he’s not a quitter and he set a goal he’s going to follow through with that. And he’s not going to let a sickness or illness stop him from where he wants to be,” said Jeremy Nash with JCSO.

Dunlap was greeted by cheering hospital staff as he left the hospital and got into the car he drives as a JCSO deputy. During the drive to his White Pine home, Dunlap was greeted by family and friends on the side of the road holding “welcome home” signs, as others in law enforcement joined in the police escort.

“It means everything to me and I’ll never be able to repay them, I love every one of them,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap has several weeks of rehab left before he’s able to come back to work, but the JCSO deputy made it clear he has full intention of coming back to work as soon as he’s able.

