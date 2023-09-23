Lady Vols host basketball clinic in Morristown

First annual basketball clinic, meet and greet at Morristown Landing
Lady Vols host basketball clinic in Morristown(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are still a couple of months away from the start of basketball season, but they are already back on the court to coach the next generation of East Tennessee basketball stars at a clinic in Morristown. Tamari Key, Sara Puckett, Jewel Spear, Karoline Striplin, and Jillian Hollingshead all joined the coaching staff today to help teach the campers in attendance.

“It’s important. I think this is what basketball is all about. We’ve been given so much and we have so much support in the community from our older fans to our young fans who are four and five years old,” said Key. “To be able to come to them and give them a few tidbits of some of the things that we even do in practice and interact with them, it means a lot.”

The Lady Vols are coming off a deep playoff run from last season and wanted to take the time to continue growing the game of basketball in the area, and thank their fans for all their support.

Following the end of the basketball clinic, the players stayed for a meet and greet to sign autographs and speak to the campers. This was the first annual Morristown Landing sports clinic in partnership with the Lady Vols Boost (Her) club.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

