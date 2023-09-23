LIVE THREAD: Vols ready to rebound against visiting Roadrunners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 23 Tennessee begins a three-game homestand today as it welcomes in the UTSA Roadrunners to Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers will be looking to get back to their winning ways and rebound from a disappointing loss in their SEC opener at Florida last weekend.

UTSA will also be aiming to get back in the win column after dropping a close one at home to Army last Friday night.

Regardless of the situation, the atmosphere is always electric on campus prior to kickoff, especially at the traditional Vol Walk where WVLT Sports Director

Rick Russo caught up with a mom and her daughter attending their first ever Tennessee game.

Always exciting! First game for Mom (Christie) and Daughter (Shelby) using season tickets passed down from her late Papaw. Couldn't contain the joy while waiting on the Vol Walk #GBO🍊 @wvlt @Vol_Football @Vol_Sports pic.twitter.com/nUzuhmYbLh — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 23, 2023

The Vols look to possibly get back senior center Cooper Mays, who’s missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a minor offseason medical procedure.

Cooper Mays is participating in pregame warmups. #Vols pic.twitter.com/nFNtzCJojZ — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) September 23, 2023

1ST QUARTER

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.