LIVE THREAD: Vols ready to rebound against visiting Roadrunners
The first ever meeting between Tennessee (2-1) and UTSA (1-2)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 23 Tennessee begins a three-game homestand today as it welcomes in the UTSA Roadrunners to Neyland Stadium.
The Volunteers will be looking to get back to their winning ways and rebound from a disappointing loss in their SEC opener at Florida last weekend.
UTSA will also be aiming to get back in the win column after dropping a close one at home to Army last Friday night.
Regardless of the situation, the atmosphere is always electric on campus prior to kickoff, especially at the traditional Vol Walk where WVLT Sports Director
Rick Russo caught up with a mom and her daughter attending their first ever Tennessee game.
The Vols look to possibly get back senior center Cooper Mays, who’s missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a minor offseason medical procedure.
1ST QUARTER
