Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is listed as stable.
A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.(TDOT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:30 a.m., LCSO deputies responded to the 1600 block of Old Highway 95 after hearing a man had been stabbed.

While deputies were on their way to the house, they discovered that the suspect in the stabbing had left the house and was threatening to jump from a bridge on I-75 North near the 80-mile marker, which is around a mile away.

Deputies responded to both locations, and the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is listed as stable.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for about 30 minutes while LCSO deputies and negotiators were able to take the suspect into custody.

