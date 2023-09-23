Many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, September 21st

If you are looking to show off your dance moves and listen to music, head to Market Square from 7-9 p.m.. You will be able to learn how to square dance and can dance the night away! Bring your favorite do-si-do partner and have fun!

Friday, September 22nd

Quiet weather will make for the perfect night at Ijams Nature Center to watch a movie under the stars. Jumanji is the movie of choice and will begin at dark, gates will open at 6 p.m. Grab your favorite blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the cooler temperatures. Dogs are welcome as well just make sure to have them on a leash. Food trucks will be available through the night, tickets are $10 or you can get a 4-pack for $36.

Saturday, September 23rd

A cool and new market is happening in Knoxville this Saturday at Crafty Brewery. Join 40 local and regional vendors at Pretty Fun Market, where you can get artisan crafts, handmade goods, vintage clothing and local food trucks. There will be live music going on throughout the day with plenty of parking and the best news is it’s free to all! The fun will begin at noon and run through 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, September 24th

Old Sevier Sunday Market is back at SouthSide Garage! From 2-6 p.m. over 30 vendors will be in town along with DJ Captain Ed who will keep the music going. All ages are welcome to enjoy and you can bring your dogs.

