More sunshine Sunday, before rain chances next week

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a beautiful end to the weekend!
A nice Sunday ahead with plenty of sunshine
A nice Sunday ahead with plenty of sunshine
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather continues as plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast as we round out the weekend. Some changes are arriving over the next few days however as rain chances will begin to return starting Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will continue to cool quickly as we head through the overnight as clear skies remain in place. Humidity remains low as well with dew points in the lower to middle 50s. You may need a light jacket to start the day, but you can put it away for the afternoon as sunshine returns.

Our Sunday afternoon will be perfect to get outside and enjoy as temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 80s. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the lower humidity as our pattern will change slowly over the coming days. Lower humidity will continue to remain in place as high pressure remains firmly in charge.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we move into the upcoming week, our humidity will slowly begin to return with our winds shifting more so out of the south. As our humidity returns so will our rain chances by the middle of the week. Expect a few clouds returning for Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances jump to 40% as we head into Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will drop a little as we stay below average in the middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather returns as we head closer to the end of the week and into next weekend.

A quiet and dry start, before rain returns by the middle of the week
A quiet and dry start, before rain returns by the middle of the week

