Pleasant sunshine and warmth this afternoon

We’re staying in the 80s for the weekend with an extended dry spell ahead.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of dense fog across the area. We’ll start to the see the sun as we move into the mid-morning hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunny skies continue throughout the day Saturday with the possibility for a few high clouds due to that low-pressure system to the east of us. Highs are expected to get near 82 degrees. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, the game starts during the heat of the day so drink water and wear sunscreen! If you are in the shade it’ll feel comfortable with that lower humidity. We’ll also have a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph.

UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM
UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start out in the mid-50s Sunday and warm up to a high of 81 degrees.

Next week comes with more clouds and the possibility of a few showers early in the week. Highs are in the lower 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front will start to move in by the middle and end of the week bringing a better chance for scattered downpours. That will drop highs into the mid-70s.

