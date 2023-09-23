Recently retired Knox County K-9 dies

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recently retired Knox Co. K-9 died.

K-9 CID died Friday after a battle with cancer, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

“CID specialized in explosives- he was an exceptional EOD dog and made his rounds, ensuring everyone was safe at large-scale events,” Spangler said. “CID spent lots of time doing demos for kids and special events; he loved the attention and enjoyed serving.”

He died the day before his eighth birthday.

“CID will be missed by all who loved him, especially his family,” Spangler said. “We know he’s having a big celebration across the rainbow bridge for his 8th birthday- which would have been tomorrow!”

