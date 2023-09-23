Silver Alert issued for East Tennessee man
Clinton Morrison, 86, from Greene County, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for an East Tennessee man on Saturday.
Clinton Morrison, 86, from Greene County, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home. He is 5′9 with gray hair and hazel eyes.
TBI officials said he may be driving a 2015 Chevy Equinox.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 423-798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.