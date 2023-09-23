Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after Knoxville Police Department officials said officers responded to shots fired outside of Half Barrel on Cumberland Avenue.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, KPD officers responded to the area, and witnesses told them a man had fired shots after a fight outside Half Barrel.

He then ran from the scene, according to KPD officials.

Officers then heard that the man had fled in a white car towards Clinch Avenue. Officers spotted the car soon after and stopped it with the help of University of Tennessee Police Department officers.

The driver, identified as Willie Jackson, 22, and Joseph Mobley, 26, were arrested. KPD officers found two loaded handguns and marijuana in the car.

Jackson was identified as the suspect in the shooting, and he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Mobley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession.

Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet. KPD officials said that appeared to be because they were struck by gunfire fragments or debris.

Three of the victims were treated on the scene and one was transported to a nearby hospital.

