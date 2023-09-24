3 adults and 2 children are killed when a Florida train strikes their SUV

FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Three adults and two children were killed when their SUV was struck by a freight train at an unguarded crossing in central Florida, authorities said. Two other adults are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 7 p.m. Saturday, a Cadillac Escalade crossed the tracks into the path of a train going 55 mph (88 kph). The crossing does not have gates or a warning bell, only a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign.

Officials said the train’s engineer and a nearby car both sounded their horns and the engineer tried to stop, but it was too late. The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the five passengers who died.

Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters the SUV looked like “a soft drink can that’s been crushed.” He said it is unclear why the SUV moved into the train’s path.

“The word ‘devastating’ doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” Chronister said. “Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are shattered.”

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Plant City is an agricultural town about 25 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County...
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Andrea Teter is going to rally at the White House with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, a non-profit...
‘I don’t want other parents to go through this’ | East Tennessee mom fighting against fentanyl crisis
On Sept. 18, a Morgan County Grand Jury indicted Brown on two felony counts of altering,...
Kentucky man arrested after altering vehicle titles, officials say

Latest News

FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
US will establish diplomatic ties with the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts Pacific leaders
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Chester Deanes, left, and Ben Phillips hold a photo of the former Pruitt-Igoe housing...
Government should pay compensation for secretive Cold War-era testing, St. Louis victims say