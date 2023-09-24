343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.(Library Of Congress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County...
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Andrea Teter is going to rally at the White House with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, a non-profit...
‘I don’t want other parents to go through this’ | East Tennessee mom fighting against fentanyl crisis
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and now it’s going on tour.
When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee

Latest News

A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail
Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway