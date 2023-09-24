Community gathers in Middlesboro to rally for ‘Justice for Baby Elena’

By Jack Demmler
Sep. 23, 2023
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach the two-month anniversary of the death of 17-month-old Elena Hembree in a sexual assault case, the Middlesboro community is still looking for justice.

A group gathered outside city hall Saturday night for a candlelight vigil and to keep the case in the forefront of everyone’s minds.

The rally was organized by Whitney Ellis, Justin Howard and administrators in the Facebook group “Elena’s Army”.

“I will be that child’s voice as long as I’m breathing until she gets justice,” Howard said.

The rally comes just days after the chief of the Middlesboro Police acknowledged the delay of action in a social media post, saying the department is waiting on DNA results before making any more arrests.

“It was gut-wrenching when I read that but I’ll also try to look at it from their perspective and that could be very true,” Howard said.

While the search for answers continues, others in attendance at the rally say the community support means so much to so many.

“It’s been amazing and I know it meant a lot to her family. All they want is justice for this sweet little girl who done nothing to deserve what happened to her,” Carol Barton, who was a caretaker of baby Elena, said.

“Every morning when she got up she would crawl or walk across the hall to my room and I’d leave my door cracked and she would sling it open so hard it would bounce off the wall. I’d roll over and I’d go, I’d tell her every morning, good morning beautiful are you ready for breakfast? We would go downstairs and nine times out of ten, I fixed her half-dollar-sized blueberry pancakes so she could hold them in her hand and me and her would have breakfast every morning,” Barton said.

Howard said while he understands the police department’s position, questions are still looming and there is a sense of urgency to make sure others in the community stay safe.

“But in a case like this where the community is still in danger because these alleged perpetrators are walking the street, why can’t something be done faster,” Jordan said.

For now, all they can do is wait for answers and keep the fight for justice alive.

Family, friends, and others who gathered at the rally say they hope the case will get attention on a national level.

