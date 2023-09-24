Few more clouds Monday, ahead of mid-week rain chances

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the next opportunity for rain.
More sunshine with a few clouds heading into Monday
More sunshine with a few clouds heading into Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few more clouds return to the forecast as we head into Monday with a slight increase in humidity. If you have outdoor plans make sure to get them done to start the week as a front will bring rain chances starting Wednesday into Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies as we head through the overnight with a few passing clouds from time to time. Overnight temperatures remain on the cooler side once again as we drop into the middle 50s, but with a slight increase in humidity areas of patchy dense fog will be possible limiting our visibility.

Monday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures slowly climb into the lower 80s. With the humidity slowly returning we could see a stray shower or two through the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry however, so if you have plans to be outdoors the weather looks nice. Changes are on the way as we head into the middle of the week with increased rain chances.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heading into Tuesday afternoon our temperatures will stay consistent in the lower 80s, but a few more showers develop during the afternoon, especially in the higher elevations. For the rest of us, our rain chances will be on the rise as we head into Wednesday as we see several waves of showers and storms.

Temperatures will be a little cooler both Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay steady in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect rounds of rain to continue into Thursday before we finally dry out head into the weekend.

Rain chances are on the rise as we head into Wednesday and Thursday
Rain chances are on the rise as we head into Wednesday and Thursday(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County...
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Andrea Teter is going to rally at the White House with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, a non-profit...
‘I don’t want other parents to go through this’ | East Tennessee mom fighting against fentanyl crisis
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and now it’s going on tour.
When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee

Latest News

One more day of full sun before rain chances return for the new week
One more day of full sun before rain chances return for the new week
More sunshine and pleasant temperatures Sunday
More sunshine Sunday, before rain chances next week
Our quiet weather continues as plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast as we round out the...
More sunshine Sunday, before rain chances next week
More sunshine and pleasant temperatures Sunday
More sunshine Sunday, before rain chances next week