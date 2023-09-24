Few more clouds Monday, ahead of mid-week rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few more clouds return to the forecast as we head into Monday with a slight increase in humidity. If you have outdoor plans make sure to get them done to start the week as a front will bring rain chances starting Wednesday into Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies as we head through the overnight with a few passing clouds from time to time. Overnight temperatures remain on the cooler side once again as we drop into the middle 50s, but with a slight increase in humidity areas of patchy dense fog will be possible limiting our visibility.

Monday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures slowly climb into the lower 80s. With the humidity slowly returning we could see a stray shower or two through the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry however, so if you have plans to be outdoors the weather looks nice. Changes are on the way as we head into the middle of the week with increased rain chances.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heading into Tuesday afternoon our temperatures will stay consistent in the lower 80s, but a few more showers develop during the afternoon, especially in the higher elevations. For the rest of us, our rain chances will be on the rise as we head into Wednesday as we see several waves of showers and storms.

Temperatures will be a little cooler both Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay steady in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect rounds of rain to continue into Thursday before we finally dry out head into the weekend.

Rain chances are on the rise as we head into Wednesday and Thursday (WVLT)

