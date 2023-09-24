KPD responds to stabbing at Morningside Apartments
Officials believe the stabbing was domestic related.
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed there was a stabbing that Friday afternoon at the Morningside Apartments around the area of Bertrand Street and Islington Avenue.
Officials said officers responded to the area around 12:45 p.m. where they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm. Police said the man who stabbed the 32-year-old ran away from the scene, and KPD is currently searching for the suspect.
The injuries were not life-threatening, according to KPD, and police believed the stabbing is domestic related.
This is a developing story.
