KPD responds to stabbing at Morningside Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed there was a stabbing that Friday afternoon at the Morningside Apartments around the area of Bertrand Street and Islington Avenue.

Officials said officers responded to the area around 12:45 p.m. where they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm. Police said the man who stabbed the 32-year-old ran away from the scene, and KPD is currently searching for the suspect.

The injuries were not life-threatening, according to KPD, and police believed the stabbing is domestic related.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.