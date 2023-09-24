One more day of full sun before rain chances return for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says rain chances return for the new work week.
Spotty showers return this week
Spotty showers return this week
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of full sunshine and dry weather before clouds and rain chances return. Temperatures look to remain on the mild side throughout the week as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid-50s this morning, so you might need a light jacket as you step out the door.

We are expecting to see a lot of sunshine today with temperatures warming up near 83 degrees. Get out and enjoy the beautiful day!

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds start to move back in Monday afternoon to evening bringing a few stray sprinkles as well. The mixture of sun and clouds and stray showers continues on Tuesday. Highs are in the lower 80s both days.

Scattered downpours and a few rumbles of thunder move back into the region Wednesday and Thursday at about a 40% coverage. Highs are in the upper 70s both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine returns by the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s. A few stray showers are possible, but we look to dry out heading into the weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

