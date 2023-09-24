Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail

Kingston Police Department found the dog hiking alone.
Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail
Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingston Police Department found a dog hiking alone on Farmington Trail and is currently searching for the owner.

The dog had no identification tags.

If you are the owner of this dog or know anyone who may have information about who the owner is, the Kingston Police Department asks that you call their nonemergency number 865-354-8045.

