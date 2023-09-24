Police find lost dog on Farmington Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingston Police Department found a dog hiking alone on Farmington Trail and is currently searching for the owner.

The dog had no identification tags.

If you are the owner of this dog or know anyone who may have information about who the owner is, the Kingston Police Department asks that you call their nonemergency number 865-354-8045.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.