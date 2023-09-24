Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2551 E. Governor John Sevier Highway near Clanton’s BBQ late Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters are currently working on putting out the structure fire. Rural Metro Fire urges the public to avoid this area.
More information will be released as it is obtained.
This is a developing story.
