TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) wants to make motorists aware that there is planned road construction beginning on Sunday, Sept. 24 that will most certainly impact traffic.

At 10 p.m. on Sunday, the right travel lane on I-40 East will be closed to set up road construction equipment. This equipment will be used to install a new overhead digital message sign at Mile Marker 386.5, just before the Alcoa Highway exit.

At midnight, rolling roadblocks will be in place to allow the road construction crew to install the new sign. The rolling roadblocks will start shortly after the on-ramp on I-40 East at Walker Springs Road (Exit 379). On-ramps at Gallaher View Road (Exit 379A), West Hills (Exit 380), Papermill Drive (Exit 383) and I-640 West will all be temporarily blocked until the operation moves beyond the respective ramp.

All construction activities are scheduled to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, if weather conditions are favorable.

TDOT asks that motorists use extreme caution when driving through the area while workers are present.

