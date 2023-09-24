Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll

The newest AP College Football Poll is out.
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP College Football Poll is out, and Tennessee has moved up.

Previously, the Vols were ranked No. 23 after a disappointing loss to Florida. Now, the Vols are number 21.

Tennessee is coming off a bounce-back win against UTSA on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols bounce back from loss with 45-14 win over UTSA

The Vols hope to continue the success and win against South Carolina on Sept. 30. Here’s everything you need to know before the matchup against the Gamecocks.

Coach Heupel speaks after the Vols defeat UTSA 45-14.
