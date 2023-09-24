THP to host Coffee with a Cop in Morgan Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is hosting an event called Coffee with a Cop on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Hardees in Wartburg.

This event will be part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is a collaborative initiative that aims to reduce biases and build bridges between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. The National Faith & Blue Weekend runs from Friday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 9 where law enforcement professionals will be hosting events all across the country.

National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the idea that strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding.

THP encourages community members from all walks of life to attend this event and engage in the conversation.

For more information on National Faith & Blue Weekend, click here.

