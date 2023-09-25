Increasing humidity and clouds, ahead of some rain and storms

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a midweek front.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re slowly seeing and feeling some changes ahead of a front, with some more clouds and humidity at times, then scattered rain and storms drag through at times over a couple of days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are moving through this morning, with slightly higher humidity. This leaves us closer to 59 degrees to start the day.

We have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a stray shower possible in the higher elevations. We’re topping out at 82 degrees, with a light breeze out of the northeast.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds and areas of fog, and a low of 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks to stay mostly sunny for part of the day, then more partly cloudy in the afternoon to evening when stray rain and storms develop in our higher elevations and become spotty in coverage Tuesday night with the increasing humidity. We’ll warm to around 86 degrees on Tuesday, with a light breeze.

We’ll be in the upper 70s to around 80 Wednesday and Thursday, when we see more scattered rain and storms at times. It looks to be an even 40% coverage throughout the day Wednesday, but spottier in the Valley on Thursday with more scattered rain outlining the Valley. We’ll also have a little more of a breeze on Wednesday, with some gusts around 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the humidity is gradually decreasing Friday into the weekend. This takes us from spotty rain and storms Friday, to a stray mountaintop shower on Saturday. We’ll have mild mornings and sunny afternoons for the weekend into early next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a midweek front.
Increasing humidity and clouds, ahead of some rain and storms
Rain chances arrive for the middle of the week
Few more clouds Monday, ahead of mid-week rain chances
Next rain chance moves in Wednesday into Thursday
Few more clouds Monday, ahead of mid-week rain chances
One more day of full sun before rain chances return for the new week
One more day of full sun before rain chances return for the new week