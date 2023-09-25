Kentucky high school students find World War II soldier’s dog tags while cleaning park

Kentucky high school students find World War II soldier’s dog tags while cleaning park
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A routine cleanup in a Woodford County park turned into a great find for two Woodford County high school students.

On September 16, Woodford County High School juniors Hattie Steen and Meaghan Burke were cleaning up the Huntertown Interpretive Park.

The site is home to a former Woodford County African American hamlet.

It was their first day on the job, and it didn’t take long to discover something fascinating: dog tags that belonged to World War II veteran Fred D. Jackson.

“I was surprised to just to find it just sitting there on the surface level,” Hattie Steen said. “And it wasn’t rusty. It was just a little dirty, but that was about it.”

The dog tag was found in the back of Jackson’s former home.

The ladies handed their find over to Sioux Finney, a board member at Huntertown Interpretive Park.

“handed it to her (Finney), and they were so excited because they knew the person,” Steen said.

“I walked over there, and I looked at the dog tag, and I saw it said Fred D. Jackson, and I said, ‘Girls, I’m about to faint,’” Finney said.

Jackson was not only a World War II veteran; he was also a pilot, the first African American constable in the state and a civil rights leader.

Jackson’s sister, Geraldine Berry, praised the two high schoolers for their discovery.

“I can’t describe how I feel about them. They’re amazing,” said Berry. “It’s good that they recognize that it was something important and showed it to Sioux.”

The two ladies plan to return to the site and clean.

“I don’t know if we can top that, but I would like to try,” said Meaghan Burke.

Jackson died in 2007.

the City of Lexington has designated November 19 Fred Jackson Day in honor of the state’s first African American constable.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County

Latest News

Speaker Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally announced a bipartisan group aimed at evaluating the...
Republican leaders create group to examine impact of federal education funding
Vision Zero still focused on problematic speeding drivers
Vision Zero: How Knoxville city officials plan to end traffic deaths
The City of Knoxville's plan to eliminate traffic deaths on city roadways by 2040.
'Vision Zero' the City of Knoxville's plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2040.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
Sweetwater head football coach resigns
The group is doing a golf ball drop to figure out the winner.
Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains to offer new 2023 truck for just $250