Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Grilled Romaine Salad
This is a refreshing twist on a classic recipe.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is a refreshing twist on a classic recipe.
Grilled Romaine Salad
Yield: 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 heads of fresh and firm romaine lettuce cut vertically (you will have 4 halves)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- kosher salt
- black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut in half
- 2 ounces fresh parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
1. Make sure grates of grill are clean and turn to medium high.
2. Brush lettuce halves liberally with 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, cut side and back side. Then sprinkle each halve with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt.
3. Grill for three minutes, cut side down, pressing with your tongs to make sure the lettuce gets a good sear. Flip and grill for two more minutes.
4. Remove from grill. Sprinkle with a touch more salt and 4 grinds of fresh black pepper for each half, drizzle with remaining olive oil. Then squeeze fresh lemon juice over each half.
5. Use a grater to shave LOTS of fresh parmesan on each halve.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.