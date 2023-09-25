Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Grilled Romaine Salad

This is a refreshing twist on a classic recipe.
This is a refreshing twist on a classic recipe.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is a refreshing twist on a classic recipe.

Grilled Romaine Salad

Yield: 4 servings.

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of fresh and firm romaine lettuce cut vertically (you will have 4 halves)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • black pepper
  • 1 lemon, cut in half
  • 2 ounces fresh parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

1. Make sure grates of grill are clean and turn to medium high.

2. Brush lettuce halves liberally with 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, cut side and back side. Then sprinkle each halve with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt.

3. Grill for three minutes, cut side down, pressing with your tongs to make sure the lettuce gets a good sear. Flip and grill for two more minutes.

4. Remove from grill. Sprinkle with a touch more salt and 4 grinds of fresh black pepper for each half, drizzle with remaining olive oil. Then squeeze fresh lemon juice over each half.

5. Use a grater to shave LOTS of fresh parmesan on each halve.

