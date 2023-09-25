Nearly $4 million announced to support mental health in Tennessee

The funding coincides with the Biden administration’s plan to prioritize mental health and creating solutions.
FILE - Counseling
FILE - Counseling(Contributed)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee will receive nearly $4 million in federal funding to help support mental health and substance use disorder treatments, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm announced in Nashville on Monday.

Palm announced the $3.8 million in funding during a tour through Nashville’s location of Centerstone, a nonprofit that specializes in mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Tennessee’s funding comes from more than $200 million in federal funds distributed across the country by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Administration for Children and Families to support youth mental health.

The funding coincides with the Biden administration’s plan to prioritize mental health and create solutions.

