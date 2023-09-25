PHOTOS: Nearly 65 dogs, cats rescued from Tennessee hoarders

“They have been badly neglected and are living in and under a crumbling trailer without utilities,” the rescue group said.
Dozens of animals were rescued from a Hickman County home.
Dozens of animals were rescued from a Hickman County home.(Animal Rescue Corps)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – About 65 dogs and cats were rescued last week from a hoarding situation in rural Hickman County, according to the Animal Rescue Corps.

The rescue group said during a rescue mission called “Operation New Hope,” about 27 small dogs were found living inside a “squalid,” or dirty, trailer without running water or electricity. Nearly 38 cats had been living underneath the trailer.

“They have been badly neglected and are living in and under a crumbling trailer without utilities,” the group said on its website, adding the hoarding situation came to light when the residents started moving out. “Their bodies show the signs: fur loss, eye infections, ear infections, parasite infestations, untreated illnesses and injuries.”

The vacating resident didn’t mention the cats when calling for help with the dogs. The rescue group said these kinds of rescues are expensive and encourages those who wish to help to donate.

“They need bloodwork, lab tests, vaccines, wound care, IV fluids, medicated baths, medications, veterinary exams, food, water, and daily care,” the rescue group said.

More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Hickman County.
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)
More than three dozen cats were rescued from a rural home in Hickman County.
More than three dozen cats were rescued from a rural home in Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in rural Hickman County.
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in rural Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)

