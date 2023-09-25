Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son

The mayor is accused of body slamming the victim after grabbing him by his collar.
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.(Dickson County Jail)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) – The mayor of Burns, Tennessee was arrested Sunday after deputies say he got into a fight with his girlfriend’s child.

Landon Shaun Mathis, 45, was charged with domestic assault. On Sunday, Sept. 24, Dickson County deputies responded to 1411 Johnson St. in Burns in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim, who said an argument about payment for weed eating a lawn led to a fight.

The victim said he had made a deal with Mathis to weed eat the yard for $40. But Mathis said he wouldn’t pay, the report said.

While the victim was talking to his mother about getting paid, Mathis got up, grabbed the victim’s shirt near the collar and pushed him down onto the couch, according to the report. The victim said Mathis continued to push him, leaving marks on his neck.

Mathis is accused of later body slamming the victim “in some sort of neck hold and began to twist and push on his nose, causing pain,” according to the report.

Mathis was taken to the Dickson County jail. Burns officials said they would not comment on his arrest.

Mathis did not immediately respond to WSMV4′s request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway

Latest News

Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI
Campbell Co. woman submits timesheets for dead caregiver, commits TennCare fraud: TBI
Dozens of animals were rescued from a Hickman County home.
PHOTOS: Nearly 65 dogs, cats rescued from Tennessee hoarders
Paige WX
Increasing humidity and clouds, ahead of some rain and storms