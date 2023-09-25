Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man was stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City on Saturday, according to the Loudon County...
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Four people, three women and a man, were injured on their legs and feet.
Two charged after four injured in shooting, Knoxville police say
Andrea Teter is going to rally at the White House with Lost Voices of Fentanyl, a non-profit...
‘I don’t want other parents to go through this’ | East Tennessee mom fighting against fentanyl crisis
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and now it’s going on tour.
When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee

Latest News

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing...
3-year-old among victims after 4 people shot at Florida apartment complex
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East