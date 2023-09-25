Veterans Heritage Site Foundation honors Gold Star families

Dozens attended the event, where a few families were honored.
The honor goes to family members who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation honored families Sunday who had received a military honor no one wants: The Gold Star.

The award commemorates the deaths of military members in the line of duty. To honor the families of these servicemembers, the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation hosted an event at the Historic Ramsey House Sunday, which was National Gold Star Mother and Family Day.

Dozens attended the event, where a few families were honored. One of those people in attendance was Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. Knauss was one of 13 servicemembers killed in the deadly Kabul airport bombing during the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“And today, it’s such a beautiful time to be among gold star families, who are here,” Knauss Selph said. “For the Ramsey House to have invited us and to make this a special day in honor of those who have fallen from many wars, it’s such an honor to be here among them.”

The Ramsey House is also hosting the Salute to Tennessee’s Fallen exhibit, where they honor all Tennesseans who made the ultimate sacrifice since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York. That exhibit is free and planned through Wednesday.

